8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 target price on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Transactions at 8X8

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $49,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,950.65. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 359.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.