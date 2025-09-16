Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $154.40

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th.

CPA opened at $116.09 on Thursday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Copa by 378.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

