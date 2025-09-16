Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $87.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.6250.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 115.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,281,115 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,301,000 after purchasing an additional 686,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 636,869 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,941,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,006,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

