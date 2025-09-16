CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 308.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 115.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 737.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

