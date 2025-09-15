WhiteFiber, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WYFI)

WhiteFiber’s (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 16th. WhiteFiber had issued 9,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $159,375,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During WhiteFiber’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WYFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

WYFI opened at $19.95 on Monday. WhiteFiber has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

