Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Upgraded at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.
Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$5.85 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
About Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services.
