Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Stock Down 4.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackline Safety

BLN stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.04. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$5.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.84.

In other Blackline Safety news, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,498.00. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.