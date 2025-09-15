Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.
In other Blackline Safety news, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,498.00. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.
