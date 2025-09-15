Short Interest in Western Uranium Corporation (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Drops By 59.1%

Western Uranium Corporation (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Western Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Get Western Uranium alerts:

Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Western Uranium had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 5,936.42%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.