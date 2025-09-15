Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

TFPM opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.19.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

