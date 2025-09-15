Wall Street Zen Upgrades SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) to “Hold”

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SEALSQ Stock Performance

SEALSQ stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. SEALSQ has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,939,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.