Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Wellgistics Health Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WGRX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Wellgistics Health has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04.

Get Wellgistics Health alerts:

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

About Wellgistics Health

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wellgistics Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellgistics Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.