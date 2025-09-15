Insider Buying: Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £249,184.47 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Ken Stannard purchased 202,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 per share, for a total transaction of £249,184.47.

Funding Circle Stock Down 0.3%

FCH stock opened at GBX 119 on Monday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 87.10 and a one year high of GBX 157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.51. The firm has a market cap of £351.40 million, a PE ratio of 4,760.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 EPS for the current year.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

