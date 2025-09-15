Wall Street Zen Downgrades reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) to Strong Sell

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIRE

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $1.45 on Friday. reAlpha Tech has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 988.62% and a negative return on equity of 213.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that reAlpha Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.