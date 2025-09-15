Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SEPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Septerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $636.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.51). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 12,053.03%.The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Septerna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEPN. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Septerna by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,396,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,100 shares in the last quarter. TRV GP VI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Septerna by 33.6% in the first quarter. TRV GP VI LLC now owns 4,211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,203 shares during the period. Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the first quarter worth $4,776,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the first quarter worth $4,174,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth $15,467,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

