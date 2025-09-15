Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

KZR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 69,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 359,470 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

