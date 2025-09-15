Insider Selling: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 7,643 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total transaction of £29,654.84.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total transaction of £34,338.

On Tuesday, September 9th, David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £32,440.85.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total transaction of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total transaction of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total transaction of £37,100.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £54,000.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £53,100.

On Monday, September 1st, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £55,500.

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £83,600.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £19,000.

Frontier Developments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 382.50 on Monday. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 175.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 397. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The company has a market cap of £142.82 million, a PE ratio of 928.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.