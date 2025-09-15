Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) to “Sell”

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 5.3%

LVLU stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.32. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

