Insider Buying: Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 392 per share, with a total value of £152.88.

Ronan Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Ronan Cox purchased 40 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £148.

On Friday, July 11th, Ronan Cox bought 48 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 per share, with a total value of £151.68.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 393 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.52. The company has a market cap of £191.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34,173.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222 and a 1-year high of GBX 447.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zotefoams ( LON:ZTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 19.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Featured Stories

