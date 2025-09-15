Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Thryv has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 10,814 shares of company stock worth $139,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $30,209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,111,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,445 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Thryv by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 415,282 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Thryv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 715,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.