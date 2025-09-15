Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Thryv Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Thryv has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $30,209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,111,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,445 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Thryv by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 415,282 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Thryv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 715,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thryv
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.