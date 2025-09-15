JD.com, Inc. $JD Position Increased by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in JD.com by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Arete lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.