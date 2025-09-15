Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $471.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.41. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

