Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

