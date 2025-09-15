Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,918,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.50, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $23,777,167.50. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,505 shares of company stock worth $203,749,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $755.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $741.83 and a 200-day moving average of $661.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

