Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF $EELV

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.