Parallel Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $770,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $259.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $264.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

