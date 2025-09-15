DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,042,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at $13,358,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 206.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 164,530 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 208.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 121,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $732,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

