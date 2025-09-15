NRW Holdings Limited (NWH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on October 7th

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a 5.6% increase from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

NRW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

