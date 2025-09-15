Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Peakstone Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKST. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Peakstone Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

