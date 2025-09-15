Charis Legacy Partners LLC Has $985,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Charis Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.17 and a 200-day moving average of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

