Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a 20.0% increase from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Mader Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.
Mader Group Company Profile
