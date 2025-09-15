Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a 20.0% increase from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

