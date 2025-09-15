Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.