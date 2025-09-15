Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Wall Street Eyes +30% Upside in Synopsys After Huge Earnings Fall
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.