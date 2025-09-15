Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -54.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.38%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

