Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th.

Briscoe Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Briscoe Group alerts:

Briscoe Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing homeware and sporting products in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments: Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates stores under the Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport brand, as well as sells its products online. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Briscoe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briscoe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.