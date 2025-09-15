Holcombe Financial Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Holcombe Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $7,179,000.

NYSEARCA:DCRE opened at $52.11 on Monday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

