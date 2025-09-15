Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5,017.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,480,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.