Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.32 and its 200 day moving average is $378.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

