Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Head to Head Comparison

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Textmunication Holdgings alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Commerce.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.08 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.11 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -20.82

Textmunication Holdgings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce.com.

Risk & Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Textmunication Holdgings and Commerce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commerce.com 1 2 3 0 2.33

Commerce.com has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 83.77%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerce.com beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.