Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. $HYT

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 182,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 107,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

