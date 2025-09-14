Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) vs. AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Critical Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 18.77% 21.75% 3.61% AmeraMex International -4.63% -25.15% -3.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $569.22 million 1.77 $108.61 million $16.82 8.79 AmeraMex International $14.97 million 0.10 -$1.16 million ($0.08) -1.24

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and AmeraMex International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Lease Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats AmeraMex International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Lease Finance



Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About AmeraMex International



AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

