Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 90,470 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,470 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 962,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

ZI stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.78, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.