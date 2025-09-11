Green Dot Corporation $GDOT Stock Position Reduced by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,071 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Green Dot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Green Dot by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Green Dot Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,267.84. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

