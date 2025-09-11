Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $955,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Arete restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

