Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 4,800,458 Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. $GWAV

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 11,241.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800,458 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.92% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenwave Technology Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAV opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

