SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $39.19 million 7.69 -$25.81 million ($8.25) -4.26 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Minerva Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats SANUWAVE Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

