SWS Partners Cuts Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

SWS Partners lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $1,852,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance
Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $54.53.
Global X MLP ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
