MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.87 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

