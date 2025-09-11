Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 353.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 318,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 282,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

XLG opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.