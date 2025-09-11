Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

