Apeiron RIA LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $647.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $57.69.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

