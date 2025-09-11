Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of WSFS Financial worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,668,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,090,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 892,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7,004.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 104,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 579.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.